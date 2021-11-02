Instagram Launches New Diwali Stickers and Multi-Author Story To Celebrate Festival

Giving its users a new way to connect to friends and family during the festive season, Instagram has launched three new stickers on its platforms. A part of Instagram‘s global Diwali campaign called #ShareYourLight, the stickers have been created in collaboration with Bengaluru based illustrator, muralist and pattern designer, Neethi (@kneethee).

The stickers signify the celebration of new beginnings and lights triumph over darkness. Once live, users will be able post Instagram Stories using stickers, these Stories will also be visible to their followers in a Diwali special multi-author story. These stickers are available on Instagram from tonight and the multi-author story will be from tomorrow night.

How to use the new Diwali sticker feature on Instagram.

- Open the Instagram app on your smartphone.

- Go to Instagram Stories and capture or upload content to your story.

- Select the sticker tool available on the top navigation bar

- Under the featured section, you will be able to spot these three new Diwali themed stickers (once they go live tonight)

- Place the stickers on your story.

- Finish the edits, create your Story and post it on your profile

Meanwhile, Instagram recently unveiled the link stickers on the platform. The new feature will allow users to include hyperlinks in the stories in the form of stickers. Though the feature was being tested since June, it was limited to only verified pages or accounts with a large follower base. To access the new stickers, you need to go to the top navigation bar after uploading content on the Stories. Next, tap on the Link sticker available and enter the URL you wish to share. Now, share the story with your followers.

The sticker has been introduced only for the Stories section and Instagram has no plan to bring it to the main Instagram feed or other parts of the application. The sticker is a replacement for the Swipe Up feature that was discontinued in August this year.

