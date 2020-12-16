Instagram Lite Launched as Low Data App for Slow Networks, Only 2MB in Size

Instagram has announced the launch of Instagram Lite, the company’s low data version of the social media app. Instagram Lite is already live on Google Play Store, and is not restricted to only low power devices. The app can be downloaded from the standard Play Store, and is only 2MB in size. Like any ‘lite’ version of any app, Instagram Lite is clearly focused on giving low data, slow network and basic smartphone users an easy way to access Instagram on their devices. The app interfaces looks similar to an older version of the full-scale Instagram app.

Instagram Lite differentiates itself in a few key ways. For one, it does not get a dark theme, and there is no way to enable dark mode on Instagram Lite. It also does not get dedicated IGTV and Reels tabs, and all uploaded video content on the platform will be playable as standard videos. Like the older interface of the main Instagram app, Instagram Lite has the explore button in the bottom menu, and does not use a dynamic grid. The announcement comes as part of a two-day conference by the Facebook group, speaking about the impact of its products in India, and making a few key strategic announcements through this time.

Instagram Lite is a clear indication of a bigger play by the company to rope in more users in India. With creators being the app’s main focus, Instagram Lite may be used to show first time internet users and basic smartphone users the world of content creators. During the Facebook Fuel for India 2020 conference, Facebook repeatedly emphasised on the use of its set of apps for various businesses, including business labels and support for small and micro enterprises on the platform. With Instagram Lite, Facebook may look to take this even deeper and appeal to a new demographic of users.

Alongside Instagram Lite, Facebook also announced that WhatsApp Payments is now live for all UPI users of State Bank of India, as well as the country’s three largest private sector banks – ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank. However, WhatsApp Payments will still be restricted to signing up only 20 million users in the first round, as per terms of operations set by the National Payments Council of India (NPCI) so far.