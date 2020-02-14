Instagram May Allow Android Users to Add Stories from Native File Picker

There seems to be some good news for Instagram users. As per Jane Manchun Wong, who reverse engineers apps for hidden features and security vulnerabilities, the photo-sharing app will soon let its Android users post stories by letting them choose saved images on their devices using the native file picker. In a post that she shared on Twitter, Jane said, “Instagram is finally working on allowing Android users to open Android’s native file picker from Story Composer”.

Instagram is finally working on allowing Android users to open Android’s native file picker from Story Composer pic.twitter.com/ITEuHQh6s8 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 12, 2020

Up until now, users who wanted to share a saved image from their Android device had to go to their gallery and then share directly to Instagram stories. However, certain devices do not offer the option of sharing images to Instagram stories. In another tweet, she shared her delight regarding these probable updates that she has decoded. “Hey Instagram, I am in love with the refinements lately. So many long overdue tweaks and features! Keep’em coming, thank you!” the reverse engineer tweeted.

Hey Instagram, I am in love with the refinements lately. So many long overdue tweaks and features! Keep’em coming, thank you! 😍 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 12, 2020

Even though there is no information as to when this feature will be rolled out, Android users are certainly eager for the same. Meanwhile, Instagram hasn't spoken about this feature yet. In the past, Jane had also claimed that Instagram is soon going to roll out reactions for their direct messaging feature. As of now, only the Love or Heart reaction is available for direct messaging.

