Instagram May Roll Out Question-Answer Option in 'Stories'
Instagram is reportedly rolling out the "ability to ask questions" in its "Stories" feature that would let users respond to questions posted in Stories.
Instagram May Roll Out Question-Answer Option in 'Stories' (Image: Reuters)
Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram is reportedly rolling out the "ability to ask questions" in its "Stories" feature that would let users respond to questions posted in "Stories" with detailed and long text. Along with the polls and emoji sliders that are popularly being used to answer questions on "Stories", with the new feature Instagram seems to be trying the "open-ended questions" format, tech portal Android Police reported on Sunday. The users in Italy and Indonesia are reportedly seeing it on the app but the feature is yet to be rolled out globally, the report added.
Recently Instagram had quietly released a lighter version of its app called "Instagram Lite" for Android on Google Play App Store. Although there is no official statement yet from Facebook, the launch of 'Instagram Lite' app appears to a pilot run among select countries, to begin with. There are millions of smartphone users in India who still have old variants with slow 2G Internet connectivity and "Instagram Lite" can help them get in touch with friends and family.
