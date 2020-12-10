Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp Down for Many Globally, Facebook Says Its Working to Fix Issues Quickly

Facebook-owned services such as Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, as well as the Facebook platform are facing an outage in many parts of the world. According to the downtime tracking website, DownDetector, WhatsApp has been down for many users since yesterday, while Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram started reporting problems earlier today. The issues seem to have largely affected users in the European countries and some users living in the US are also facing an error. Most of the users in India; however, seem to be unaffected by the unknown problem. Facebook in a statement to Reuters has acknowledged the issue, saying that the company is "working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

Starting with WhatsApp, users via DownDetector claim that they are facing connectivity issues with the app. Notably, 30 percent of users have said that they are unable to send or receive messages while some users are facing login issues. The outage seems to prominent in the UK, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Belgium, and some parts of central Europe. As per DownDetector, few users in Mumbai are facing issues with the app as well. Whereas, the Messenger app appears to be not functioning in the same European regions. The downtime tracking site shows that users in Thailand, Singapore, Manila, Bangladesh and American states like New York are facing problems with the app as well. Users complain that they are unable to receive messages on the Messenger app and the issue started appearing today at 3 PM.

I'm seeing alot of Facebook Messenger down tweets from my homeland, okay ka lang, PH? — MouseClicker🇵🇭 #CursedAscension (@MClick3000) December 10, 2020

Am I the only one who thinks that Instagram’s down? Super annoying! — Jaina Moons (@JainaMoons) December 10, 2020

Instagram reported a partial outage around the same time as Messenger and users in West and Central Europe as well as in the Eastern parts of the US seem to be affected. Many users in India in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru are facing errors with the app. Many are claiming that the app is not refreshing while some are reporting login issues. For Facebook, many are claiming that both the app and the web platform are not working. The Facebook outage is prominent in the UK, Poland, Hungary, Portugal, Melbourne (Australia), Peru, and Manila. Many users have also taken to Twitter to complain or just whether they are facing the outage. For Instagram, some users are claiming that the Direct Message (DM) is not functioning properly. More information from the company is expected soon and the moment, the cause of the outage across Facebook apps remain unclear.