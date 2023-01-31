CHANGE LANGUAGE
Instagram Notes Now Coming To More Countries
1-MIN READ

Instagram Notes Now Coming To More Countries

IANS

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 17:02 IST

California

Instagram Notes has been available in select markets for now

Instagram introduced the feature last month but its availability was limited to select markets.

Instagram has expanded its ‘Notes’ feature, a way for users to share their thoughts, to Europe and Japan.

The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, made the announcement on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, stating that “Notes are now available in Europe and Japan."

In a video, Mosseri addressed that many users “complained about not having access yet to the feature."

“Sometimes when we launch a new feature, we launch it only to a small percentage of people, or just to a specific country," he explained.

“And sometimes, in the case of Notes, we launch something everywhere we can but have to hold back in a few countries if there’s more work to do."

Mosseri also mentioned that the feature “has done really well" in Asia, North America and Latin America and “specifically with teens."

The Notes feature was introduced last month. Notes are short posts of up to 60 characters using just text and emojis.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
