Instagram Now Lets You Add Music to Your Stories

Users will now be able to add music to their Instagram Stories. The announcement was made a through a blogpost by Instagram. From today, users will be able to add the right soundtrack to their Stories for that extra touch. Prior to this, users had to play music on their phone while adding a story. According to Instagram, Stories are used by 400 million people almost every day. It is their most widely used feature and the company is constantly updating it with new tools to help users keep their content up to date.To add music to their stories, users will simply have to click the ‘Music’ icon which is placed right next to the option for adding stickers to a photo or video. Tapping the ‘Music’ icon will pop-up a library with thousands of songs. Users can search for songs by genre, mood, or just simply browse through the popular list of soundtracks.After users have selected a song, there is an option to fast forward or rewind to choose the part that would fit best with their Story. Songs can be previewed before being added to a Story by a user as well. However, as of now, only iOS users can choose and crop a song before shooting a video for their story. Also, a sticker on the story would show the title of the song along with the name of the artist.Apart from the thousands of songs already present, Instagram has promised to keep adding new songs every day. The music sticker is currently available in 51 countries for both iOS and Android users.