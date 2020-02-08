Take the pledge to vote

Instagram Now Let's You Identify Accounts to Unfollow

Instagram now categorises your follower's list into ‘Least Interacted With’ and ‘Most Shown in Feed.’

Trending Desk

February 8, 2020
Instagram recently rolled out a feature that shows a list of people a user is following in two categories including ‘Least Interacted With’ and ‘Most Shown in Feed.’ The feature, which was also announced through micro-blogging site Twitter, had the Facebook-owned brand informing its users about what exactly does the feature does.

“Want to see which Instagram accounts show up in your feed the most and who you interact with the least? Now you can! Just tap “Following” and manage your list from there.”

In order to use this feature the user needs to follow these steps:

1.       Open Instagram

2.       Go to your profile

3.       Tap on the ‘Following’ option

4.       You will see both the categories including ‘Least Interacted With’ and ‘Most Shown in Feed’

An Instagram spokesperson told TechCrunch, that the portal is about bringing the person using the platform closer to the people and things they care about. But it is also known that over time, interests and relationships can evolve and change. The aim of the brand is to make it easy for those using it. The idea is to let the user manage the accounts he or she is following with ease so that it best represents their current connections and interests.

