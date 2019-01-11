English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Instagram Now Lets You Post to Multiple Accounts at Once
To simplify the lives for multi-Instagram account owners, the company has begun rolling out a new feature that lets 'grammers posts their pics to multiple accounts simultaneously.
An Instagram spokesperson confirmed to Tech Crunch Wednesday that the application is officially gaining a new feature but only if you're an iOS user: "self regramming," which is to say that users can now publish posts to multiple accounts at the same time.
When the feature rolls out, you'll find the option beneath "tag people" when you're about to publish a new pic. If you tap "Post to Other Accounts," you'll be able to select which other profiles you would like the image to be published on and voila! Two or more Instas posted at once.
You'll be able to regram yourself but still not natively regram anything from anybody else. Because of this, the new feature comes as a bit of a surprise given Instagram's commitment to limiting multiple posts of the same image in an attempt to keep the platform personal and original. However, in spring of last year, the company rolled out a feature allowing users to regram posts to their stories, demonstrating that Instagram's platform conduct is undertaking a shift targeted at user convenience.
The feature has begun rolling out to Apple users without word on when Android owners will gain access.
