Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
2-min read

Instagram Now Lets You Use GIFs And More in Interactive Stories With Updated Camera

Instagram has rolled out its fourth update in 24 hours. The Snapchat-inspired more interactive Story Camera lets you use GIFs as a background in Stories.

Chhavianshika Singh | News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Instagram Now Lets You Use GIFs And More in Interactive Stories With Updated Camera
Image for Representation (Source: Twitter/ Adam Mosseri)

Ever since Instagram modelled its popular “Instagram Stories” feature after Snapchat way back in 2016, the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app had more or less kept itself updated with features being offered on other social media platforms popular with teenagers and the youth. Today, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced on Twitter that the app will be rolling out an updated camera. Well, it is already available on iOS 13 and Android 10 smartphones, with easier to browse filters, and the ability to add GIFs, timers and polls as stand-alone stories, as compared to earlier. Using the new "Create" mode, you can play around with the interactive stickers without taking a picture first, and even use a GIF as the background for your next Story. The features are live now, although the updates are still being rolled out so it might be some time before it reached you. If you own an iOS 13 or Android 10 smartphone, update your app ASAP. Pro Tip for Android 10 users: If you feel that the update is too slow in reaching you, you could try signing up for beta-testing for faster access.

Instagram does seem to be on a roll of late, seeing how this is their fourth update in about 24 hours. Since October 8, Instagram has launched a new 'Dark Mode' for iOS13 and Android 10 users, done away with its 'Following' activity tab, and introduced a new feature to identify phishing emails directly on the app.

In fact, just last week, Instagram had introduced another Snapchat-inspired feature, its camera-first messaging app "Threads from Instagram".

So make sure you take inspiration from Instagram's non-stop-attack pace and earn major clout by being the first on your Timeline to use these new features in your new Instagram Story.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram