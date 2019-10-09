Instagram Now Lets You Use GIFs And More in Interactive Stories With Updated Camera
Instagram has rolled out its fourth update in 24 hours. The Snapchat-inspired more interactive Story Camera lets you use GIFs as a background in Stories.
Image for Representation (Source: Twitter/ Adam Mosseri)
Ever since Instagram modelled its popular “Instagram Stories” feature after Snapchat way back in 2016, the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app had more or less kept itself updated with features being offered on other social media platforms popular with teenagers and the youth. Today, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced on Twitter that the app will be rolling out an updated camera. Well, it is already available on iOS 13 and Android 10 smartphones, with easier to browse filters, and the ability to add GIFs, timers and polls as stand-alone stories, as compared to earlier. Using the new "Create" mode, you can play around with the interactive stickers without taking a picture first, and even use a GIF as the background for your next Story. The features are live now, although the updates are still being rolled out so it might be some time before it reached you. If you own an iOS 13 or Android 10 smartphone, update your app ASAP. Pro Tip for Android 10 users: If you feel that the update is too slow in reaching you, you could try signing up for beta-testing for faster access.
We're rolling out a new camera design today — easier to browse effects, a dedicated create mode for stickers and more! Hope you'all like it... pic.twitter.com/NLpsTNGXDL— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) October 8, 2019
Instagram does seem to be on a roll of late, seeing how this is their fourth update in about 24 hours. Since October 8, Instagram has launched a new 'Dark Mode' for iOS13 and Android 10 users, done away with its 'Following' activity tab, and introduced a new feature to identify phishing emails directly on the app.
Say hello to your new camera, including the new Create mode (packed with fun new tools like the GIFs format). pic.twitter.com/0lX68CIaWT— Instagram (@instagram) October 8, 2019
Starting today, you can use Instagram in dark mode on iOS 13 or Android 10. Turn dark mode on your phone to try it out. 👀— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) October 8, 2019
In fact, just last week, Instagram had introduced another Snapchat-inspired feature, its camera-first messaging app "Threads from Instagram".
Today, Facebook is launching Threads from Instagram, a new camera-first messaging app that helps you stay connected to your close friends. Learn more here: https://t.co/oMgMiKMT6Y pic.twitter.com/GbQzctLu1t— Instagram (@instagram) October 3, 2019
So make sure you take inspiration from Instagram's non-stop-attack pace and earn major clout by being the first on your Timeline to use these new features in your new Instagram Story.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Harbhajan Mocks Veena Malik's English in Twitter War Over Imran Khan's Speech
- Kabir Singh Actress Kiara Advani's Twitter Account Hacked
- Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Couple Dancing at '83 Wrap up Bash Has Left Fans Asking for More
- Apple macOS Catalina Rolls Out And is Great News For Gamers And Everyone Else
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son