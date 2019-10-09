Instagram Now Lets You Use GIFs And More in Interactive Stories With Updated Camera

Ever since Instagram modelled its popular “Instagram Stories” feature after Snapchat way back in 2016, the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app had more or less kept itself updated with features being offered on other social media platforms popular with teenagers and the youth. Today, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced on Twitter that the app will be rolling out an updated camera. Well, it is already available on iOS 13 and Android 10 smartphones, with easier to browse filters, and the ability to add GIFs, timers and polls as stand-alone stories, as compared to earlier. Using the new "Create" mode, you can play around with the interactive stickers without taking a picture first, and even use a GIF as the background for your next Story. The features are live now, although the updates are still being rolled out so it might be some time before it reached you. If you own an iOS 13 or Android 10 smartphone, update your app ASAP. Pro Tip for Android 10 users: If you feel that the update is too slow in reaching you, you could try signing up for beta-testing for faster access.

We're rolling out a new camera design today — easier to browse effects, a dedicated create mode for stickers and more! Hope you'all like it... pic.twitter.com/NLpsTNGXDL — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) October 8, 2019

Instagram does seem to be on a roll of late, seeing how this is their fourth update in about 24 hours. Since October 8, Instagram has launched a new 'Dark Mode' for iOS13 and Android 10 users, done away with its 'Following' activity tab, and introduced a new feature to identify phishing emails directly on the app.

Say hello to your new camera, including the new Create mode (packed with fun new tools like the GIFs format). pic.twitter.com/0lX68CIaWT — Instagram (@instagram) October 8, 2019

Starting today, you can use Instagram in dark mode on iOS 13 or Android 10. Turn dark mode on your phone to try it out. 👀 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) October 8, 2019

In fact, just last week, Instagram had introduced another Snapchat-inspired feature, its camera-first messaging app "Threads from Instagram".

Today, Facebook is launching Threads from Instagram, a new camera-first messaging app that helps you stay connected to your close friends. Learn more here: https://t.co/oMgMiKMT6Y pic.twitter.com/GbQzctLu1t — Instagram (@instagram) October 3, 2019

So make sure you take inspiration from Instagram's non-stop-attack pace and earn major clout by being the first on your Timeline to use these new features in your new Instagram Story.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.