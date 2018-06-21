English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Instagram Reaches 1 Billion Monthly Active Users; Trumps Snapchat, Facebook in Growth Rate
With this, Mark Zuckerberg gets a whole lot richer.
Instagram has reached 1 Billion monthly active users.
Within a year of announcing 800 million monthly active users (MAU) on its platform, Facebook-owned Instagram has now reached the 1 Billion MAUs mark. The photo-sharing platform has seen a steady rise in the number of users within the last couple of years, overshadowing that of its rival app Snapchat and even its parent company Facebook. In terms of numbers, Instagram has seen a promising quarterly growth of 5 percent in comparison with the 2.13 percent of Snapchat and 3.14 percent of Facebook.
In an office event recently, Instagram made the announcement of achieving this staggering number of user base. The result can largely be accredited to the timely rollout of new features on the chat platform, right from copying Snapchat's feature in the form of 'Stories' or the recent rollout of features like group video calling, new chat stickers, GIFs and more.
Following the announcement, Instagram also launched a new standalone app named 'IGTV' that will dedicatedly serve the audiences of long video formats. The app will essentially take on YouTube and will allow the creators on the platform to share content with a maximum duration of up to one hour, a massive expansion from Instagram's one-minute video length limit.
Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
