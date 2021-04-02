Instagram Reels Gets TikTok Duets-Like 'Remix' to Let Creators Collaborate With Others: How to Use

Instagram is rolling out a new feature dubbed ‘Remix’ to enable Reels-creators to make their content more ‘engaging.’ The Remix within Instagram Reels is similar to TikTok’s Duets feature that effectively lets users interact with other clips on the platform - allowing them to create new versions or adding new angles to the original upload. It essentially enables creators to record their version alongside another video that can be their past recording or content by another user. When the creator uses Remix with an existing video, the other user receives a notification. In a statement, the Facebook-owned platform says users can now add “collaborative magic" to Reels and let them engage with trends, songs and other users. The feature will be particularly useful for content creators in India who enjoyed the feature on TikTok. The Indian government has banned TikTok over security concerns.

Instagram adds that Remix for Reels was initially rolled out to popular creators on the platform like Faisal Shaikh (@mr_faisu_07), Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29), Sukriti Sharma (sukriti__sharmaaa), RJ Abhinav (@rjabhinavv), and Adv. Manav Chhabra (@mr.mnv). To use the Remix feature, find a Reel (yours or by another user), tap on the three-dot menu and select ‘Remix this Reel.’ The screen will split into two vertical screens - one featuring the original Reel, and the second will contain your version. Your recording will be side-by-side to the original Reel. Once recorded, users can control the volume for the original audio, their own recorded audio, and even add a voiceover. To edit volume controls, tap the slider icon up top and to add a voiceover tap the microphone icon up top. Only newly uploaded Reels will have Remix enabled.

Since the launch of Instagram Reels last year, the social media company has added a slew of features to make it more engaging. Instagram also changed the placement of the Reels page to make it more accessible among users. Reels is also said to get the shopping button, similar to the one on IGTV. Recently, Instagram rolled out the Reels option on Instagram Lite - the toned-down version of the original app. However, Lite users can only view clips and not record them.