Instagram Reels Will Become Much Easier To Make With This TikTok-Like Feature

Meta-owned Instagram is testing a new feature that will bring templates for Reels, a report in Business Insider has said. This means that creators will be able to make reels using the same format as other videos. The ‘Templates’ tool is currently being tested with a small number of creators and is in beta testing.

The ‘Templates’ tool will allow users to create Reels by using the same format as other creators’ videos. It will be similar to the ‘Templates’ feature in TikTok, which also allows users to plug their own photos or videos in a preset format. In a separate report in Tech Crunch, a Meta spokesperson was quoted as saying that the company is always looking at new ways to make Instagram Reels simpler to create, and this feature comes as part of that vision. “We are testing the ability for you to make a reel using an existing Template from another reel,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Back in January, the feature was spotted by reverse engineer Alessandero Paluzzi, who saw a version in the app’s code. Further, influencer Josephine Hill had also talked about the feature in March, the Tech Crunch report pointed out.

Instagram Reels that was launched in 2020 has been taking inspiration from TikTok for several features since launch. While the concept of Reels itself is inspired from TikTok, several features like Remix, the ability to respond to comments with Reels, and more have been taken from TikTok.

Apart from Instagram Reels, other platforms like YouTube and Snapchat have launched their own versions of short-form videos, in order to compete with TikTok that still enjoys the highest popularity, despite being banned in several countries.

