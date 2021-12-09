Instagram Reveals India's 25 Most Notable Instagrammers Under 25

Instagram has announced 25 notable Instagramers in India as a part of its ‘We Are In The Making’ campaign that celebrates young people who are “in the making." The list comes ahead of the company’s Meta Fuel For India 2021 virtual event that will take place on December 15. Many of these Instagramers or commonly referred to as influencers (even creators), gained popularity through Reels, Instagram’s TikTok-inspired short videos that rolled out last year. The company says as part of the platform’s marketing campaign, these creators have been recognised by highlighting their success across media formats. The list aims to represent the most “exciting and trailblazing creators" on the Meta (formerly Facebook) owned platform, who are exploring ways to showcase their work using different formats.

Instagram has also set up a dedicated microsite that highlights the jury as well as 25 notable Instagramers in India under 25. Actor Sara Ali Khan, creators Kusha Kapila and Masoom Minawala, Youth Media co-founder Nikhil Taneja, Tamil and Telegu film music composer GV Prakash, co-founder of the influencer marketing agency (@fabsquadmedia) Aju Philip, and director & head of partnerships at Facebook India Manish Chopra are all part of the jury.

Speaking over the list, Manish Chopra added, “Reels has transformed the way content is created and consumed on Instagram and given rise to a whole new wave of young creators. This list is our way of recognising and celebrating them." Actor Sara Ali Khan also lauded the list and said, “It is great to see new and young faces that are constantly breaking out with their transitions."

Highlights from the 25 Under 25 Instagrammers list include:

Beatboxer Surya MKR (@suryamkrofficial), mental health advocate Divija Bhasin (@awkwardgoat3), trans activist Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju (@trintrin), entertainment sensations Rupa Ram (@superstar_dewasi99) and Sagar Pop (@sagar_pop02), SFX makeup artist Harshleen Jhan (@harshleenjhans), robotic dancer Gurpreet Singh (@gurpreet_illusiontown), content creator Sakshi Shivdasani (@sakshishivdasani) and Vishnu Kaushal (@thevishnukaushal).

