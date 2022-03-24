Instagram Rolls Out New Options to Let Users Rearrange Home Feeds Chronologically

Instagram has started rolling out a new update that lets users view feeds chronologically. The platform did offer this solution in its early days, but that later changed once the Meta-owned platform started relying on algorithms and AI to show more ‘relevant feeds’. Users can now choose between Favourites and Following apart from regular Home view. The update appears to be from the server-side, but users are advised to update the app from the respective app store if they are unable to see it.

How to Rearrange Instagram home timeline: The process to choose Favorites or Following is simple, and users need to go to Home and tap on Instagram branding at the top left. Here, users will get to choose between the two options. The company explains Favorites shows users the latest from accounts added to their favourite list - like best friends and favourite creators. In addition to this view, posts from accounts in Favorites will also show up higher in your home feed. The Following option, on the other hand, shows posts from the people you follow. Both Favorites and Following will show you posts in chronological order, so you can quickly catch up on recent posts.

Instagram was already testing this feature earlier, and the platform was also offering a Home option for regular feed-views powered by AI. The feature was being tested with mainly iOS users in select regions. The new update is now available to all users with a minor difference. The difference being is that Instagram has removed the ‘Home’ option, but we are still able to use it on the iOS version. Android users, who want to go back to the regular order, can either select the back option or close the app.

Instagram had previously explained why the platform introduced AI-driven feeds: “When we first launched in 2010, Instagram was a single stream of photos in chronological order. But as more people joined and more was shared, it became impossible for most people to see everything, let alone all the posts they cared about. By 2016, people were missing 70 percent of all their posts in Feed, including almost half of posts from their close connections. So we developed and introduced a Feed that ranked posts based on what you care about most."

Meta added the same feature on Facebook, and users can switch to a ‘Recent’ feed via Settings.

