Instagram Rolls Out 'Pinned Comments' Feature to All Users: Here's How it Works

Facebook-owned photo-sharing app Instagram announced the launch of a pinned comment feature to all users. Instagram said that the latest feature would help users to better manage conversations as well as maximising their engagement on the platform. To recall, Instagram started testing this feature back in May alongside its comment filtering tools, and has now made it available to everyone.

Announcing the move on Twitter, Instagram's VP of Product, Vishal Shah said that the new feature will not only help users to pin their favourite or positive comments but also manage the tone of the conversation with others as well.

Today we’re rolling out pinned comments everywhere 📌



That means you can a pin a few comments to the top of your feed post. By highlighting positive comments, you can better manage the tone of the conversation. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/w2X5grdee7 — Vishal Shah (@vishalshahis) July 7, 2020

Talking about how this feature works, first, you will have to update the Instagram app to the latest version to access it. After updating the app, you can head to Instagram posts and tap on the comments section. Once you have found a favourite comment that you want to pin, you have to select it and you will see a thumbtack icon in the top right corner of the post. You can pin up to three comments to the top of the post at a time and they will appear right underneath your photo with a "pinned" label.

Additionally, Instagram has also rolled out a new feature for users that will enable them to bulk delete comments. To enable this feature, tap on a comment and then the dotted icon in the top right corner of the post. You have to select Manage Comments and can choose up to 25 comments to delete in bulk. Furthermore, you can also tap "More Motions" to restrict or even block accounts in bulk.