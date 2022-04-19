Instagram Rolls Out Product Tagging in Feed for Everyone: How it Works

Instagram is adding a new feature to let users tag products featured on their posts. It would essentially let users tag a specific product on the photo that they want to highlight. The tagged product will likely take customers to the dedicated page, where they can find information such as price, availability, and more. The new tool could help upcoming creators as everyone can now engage with brands directly. Earlier, product tagging was restricted to professional creators and brands on Instagram. The new option is limited to users in the US, and the Meta-owned company is yet to share its global availability details.

Instagram shared the development in a blog post, where it notes that it is working on ways to let users tag products in Stories. The product tag feature for Instagram posts only works for public accounts, the company adds.

How to add a product tag on Instagram

Start to create a post on Feed.

Tap ‘Tag people’.

Search and tag the brand first. 2 options should show up at the bottom labelled

‘People’ and ‘Products’.

Tap ‘Products’.

Use descriptors to find the product. Once you find the product, specify any styles and/or colours, then tap to add tag.

Hit ‘share’ to publish the post.

Earlier this month, Instagram shared details on upcoming features on the platform to help users chat better. Select features like ‘quick send to friends’ are already available in India, and users can use the tool to share posts with friends on Instagram DM (Direct message) instantly. By tapping and holding the ‘share’ button, users can now reshare posts to their closest friends. The Meta-owned company is also adding ‘reply when you browse’ to let users reply to DMs while browsing content. Users will be able to reply to a DM with a drop-down window. Another feature that the platform is getting is ‘who’s online’ to let users see who is available to chat at the moment.

