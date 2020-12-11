Instagram Starts Rolling Out Vanish Mode That Lets Users Send Disappearing Messages, How to Use It

Instagram has started rolling out a new feature namely, Vanish mode that allows users to send disappearing messages. Unlike the Disappearing Messages feature on WhatsApp that automatically wipes out messages and media files from the platform after seven days, the new mode on Instagram clears the chat instantly - as soon as the user closes the application. The Facebook-owned company had announced the arrival of the feature last month. Since then, select users in India started receiving the new feature, but it appears that the Vanish mode is now rolling out to a wider audience. Facebook had also announced Vanish mode for Messenger app but its global availability details remain unclear.

Before users check the availability of Vanish mode on Instagram, it is advised to get the latest version of the app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Following that, open a chat on Instagram DM, and then swipe up from the bottom of the chat. This will activate the mode, and the chat background will automatically change colour to black. In case the night mode is switched on the smartphone, the background colour will remain unchanged. In the Vanish mode, users can chat, as normal, that is, can send text and media files. However, everything will vanish once the vanish mode is deactivated or the app is shut. Users can deactivate the Vanish mode by swiping up from the bottom of the screen or selecting the "turn off vanish mode" button. Notably, in case the receiver in the DM has not activated Vanish mode, Instagram will send an alert to the user saying, "sent in vanish" along with the main message.

At the time of its launch, Facebook had said that screenshots taken under the Vanish mode would be notified. Users will still be able to file a report when the mode is activated. "We designed vanish mode with safety and choice in mind, so you control your experience. Only people you're connected to can use vanish mode with you in a chat. Vanish mode is also opt-in, so you choose whether to enter vanish mode with someone. If someone takes a screenshot of your chat while you're using vanish mode, you'll be notified. And as always, you can block someone and report a conversation if you feel unsafe," the company had explained.

Instagram over the last few months have announced new features coming to its platform. Earlier this week, the company had announced that shopping is now available on its short videos section Reels. It will allow users, businesses, and influencers to tag their Reels with products that viewers can click-through and buy, or save for later.