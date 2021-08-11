Instagram Stories And Posts For Just Close Friends? Here Is How You Can Do It

The social media platform Instagram provides you with a privacy option to keep your account private or public. While celebrities and social media influencers prefer to keep their profiles public, several users choose to restrict people from viewing their handles. However, all Instagram users with public profiles can also make their posts visible to a specific set of audiences. Instagram app on your Android phone or Apple iPhone has an option of ‘Close Friends’ in the Instagram Stories settings. Through this feature, you will be able to post content for a limited audience or as the name states, close friends.

How to create a Close Friends Story on Instagram? Here is a step-by-step guide for the same:

Step 1: Open your Instagram account.

Step 2: Navigate to your profile.

Step 3: You will see three black lines in the upper right corner, click on them.

Step 4: Once you tap on it, your settings will open.

Step 5: Of the various options present, select “Close Friends.” This will allow you to create a list of your close friends.

Step 6: A list of all your followers will appear. In front of each name, a rectangular blue box reading – ‘Add’ will be seen.

Step 7: Now, you can tap on the blue buttons placed in front of the profile you want to add to your close friends list.

Step 8: You can also search their usernames and select people you want to add to your list.

Step 9: Once the list is ready, you can click on the button ‘Create List’ present at the bottom of your screen and your close friend list is created.

How to make a post on ‘Close Friends’?

Step 1: Create a story you want to share with your close friends.

Step 2: At the bottom of your screen, two options reading – ‘your story’ and ‘close friend’ story –will appear. Tap on the green star icon present with ‘close friend’ and the story will be shared.

Step 3: Your story posted with ‘close friends’ will be visible to only accounts you have added to the list.

You can edit your close friends list whenever you want. The step would be the same, navigate to your profile, select the three lines, and click on “Close Friends.”

