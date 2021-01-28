Instagram Stories Carousel on Desktop Gets a Refreshed Look, Now View Multiple Clips at Once

Instagram Stories carousel on the web client is getting a refreshed look through a server-side update. The new layout not only displays the main story but also shows miniature previews of the next two and the last two Stories in the same carousel. Earlier, only the main Story-tile was visible while the forthcoming or past Stories were fully blurred as a part of the design. Notably, users can also click on the distant previews in order to view them directly.

The new layout makes Instagram Stories more user-friendly to view on the desktop and also makes it easier to keep track of where you are in the Stories carousel. It is rolling out for Windows and Mac users, and is available to users in India as well. It is likely to roll out for all users soon if you are yet to receive it. Some of the old features are still available such as to pause or play function by clicking the respective icons. Users can also press the 'space bar' hotkey to play/pause Stories. Notably, the new design was being tested with a small group of users earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Facebook launched the Instagram Lite app in December 2020 - a toned-down version of the regular Instagram for entry-level smartphones with low-end specifications. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and is only 2MB in size. Like any 'lite' version of an app, Instagram Lite is focused on giving low data, slow network and basic smartphone users an easy way to access Instagram on their devices. The app interface looks similar to an older version of the full-scale Instagram app. Notably, Instagram tested a similar experience through the original Instagram Lite app in 2018, though the new version is claimed to deliver improved speed, performance, and responsiveness.