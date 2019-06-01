Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Instagram Stories Getting a Redesigned Layout, Update Rolling Out in Phases

The new layout was first spotted back in March in Instagram's app code repository, and as per reports is presently being rolled out to users in phases.

IANS

June 1, 2019
Instagram Stories Getting a Redesigned Layout, Update Rolling Out in Phases
The new layout was first spotted back in March in Instagram's app code repository, and as per reports is presently being rolled out to users in phases.
Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram has quietly rolled out a new design on its Stories option in India. The semi-circular selector wheel design, spotted this week, has reduced and categorised the previous eight camera options to three — Live, Camera and Create — along with the flash option at the centre of the screen.

The Live feature arranges Augmented Reality (AR) filters in the semi-circular format. Towards its left, the Camera option displays Hands-Free, Forward, Superzoom and Boomerang options along with the AR filters on its right. The Create option lays out options including Tap to Type, Ask me a question, polls and countdown.

Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong had spotted the design first earlier in March. "Instagram is working on new 'Stories' user-interface, inspired from mechanical circular mode switcher in DSLRs," Wong had tweeted. It remains unclear exactly how many global regions has the feature reached already.
