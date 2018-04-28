English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Instagram Stories to Get Slow-Mo Recording, Reactions And Three Other Features: Report
Instagram might roll out five new features for its users soon.
Instagram might roll out five new features soon. (Image: Reuters)
Instagram seems geared up to take on Snapchat with a new set of features which are expected to roll out on the platform soon. As per reports, the Facebook-owned social media platform may be bringing as much as five new features for its users. These features include the ability to make video calls, react to Instagram Stories, new slow-motion recording for Stories, a Mute button for one's Following as well as a Calender view for Stories Archive.
Recent tweets posted by some Twitter users reveal that the photo-sharing platform is currently testing these features. The features will certainly be aimed to up Instagram's game in comparison to its rival app Snapchat and others. Currently, Snapchat offers its users an option to make video calls to their contacts. Instagram is expected to release the video calling feature in a future update.
As the Instagram users click on 'React' on Instagram Stories, a new feature is expected to embed reactions into the same, enabling the users to react to an Instagram Story using emoticons. The feature is expected to work almost similar to the 'Reactions' seen on Facebook.
Instagram Stories might also feature video recordings in slow-motion soon. As posted on Twitter, the feature is expected to roll out somewhere in the near future.
Also read: OnePlus 6 Launches In India On May 17: Top 5 Features To Look Out For Before You Buy One
Another feature resembling that on Facebook might make it to instagram soon and that is the 'Mute' option. Through this, users will be able to mute posts from their selected contacts, following which, the posts by those contacts will not be appearing on the user's feed anymore.
In an attempt to make the Stories archive for its users a more manageable, Instagram might introduce a new feature wherein its users will be able to see their archive posts in a new Calender View. Through this, users will be able to arrange their Instagram Stories according to their dates.
As of now, Instagram has not revealed any information about these features. The tweets, however, show the below listed features in the making.
Watch: Apple iPhone 8 Product Red | The Hot Red iPhone at Rs 67,490 | Feature
Also Watch
Recent tweets posted by some Twitter users reveal that the photo-sharing platform is currently testing these features. The features will certainly be aimed to up Instagram's game in comparison to its rival app Snapchat and others. Currently, Snapchat offers its users an option to make video calls to their contacts. Instagram is expected to release the video calling feature in a future update.
NEW screenshots of Instagram's incoming video call feature in action— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) April 27, 2018
h/t @wongmjane pic.twitter.com/EqtbnB4V8p
As the Instagram users click on 'React' on Instagram Stories, a new feature is expected to embed reactions into the same, enabling the users to react to an Instagram Story using emoticons. The feature is expected to work almost similar to the 'Reactions' seen on Facebook.
Instagram is testing Story "Reactions". It works kinda like the existing Facebook Stories Reaction pic.twitter.com/z2tAg8BcP2— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 27, 2018
Instagram Stories might also feature video recordings in slow-motion soon. As posted on Twitter, the feature is expected to roll out somewhere in the near future.
NEW Instagram is testing a 'Slow-Mo' feature for Stories— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) April 27, 2018
h/t @wongmjane pic.twitter.com/Pmr6RyETbt
Also read: OnePlus 6 Launches In India On May 17: Top 5 Features To Look Out For Before You Buy One
Another feature resembling that on Facebook might make it to instagram soon and that is the 'Mute' option. Through this, users will be able to mute posts from their selected contacts, following which, the posts by those contacts will not be appearing on the user's feed anymore.
NEW: Instagram is finally working on a mute button for profiles!— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) April 27, 2018
h/t @wongmjane pic.twitter.com/TLB4ON3AQ6
In an attempt to make the Stories archive for its users a more manageable, Instagram might introduce a new feature wherein its users will be able to see their archive posts in a new Calender View. Through this, users will be able to arrange their Instagram Stories according to their dates.
NEW? Instagram Stories Archive - Calendar view— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) April 27, 2018
h/t @wongmjane pic.twitter.com/D8AoD7UWhJ
As of now, Instagram has not revealed any information about these features. The tweets, however, show the below listed features in the making.
Watch: Apple iPhone 8 Product Red | The Hot Red iPhone at Rs 67,490 | Feature
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch Ranveer as Freddie Mercury, Recreating Legendary Rock Band Queen's Classic Track in Switzerland
- World Number 1 Rafa Nadal Chalks Up 400th Win on Clay, Storms into Barcelona Final
- OnePlus 6 Launches In India On May 17: Top 5 Features To Look Out For Before You Buy One
- Saina, Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy Qualify for World Championships
- 30 Years of QSQT: Aamir Would Go at Night and Put Up Posters on Autos to Ensure People Watched the Film