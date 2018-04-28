Instagram Stories to Get Slow-Mo Recording, Reactions And Three Other Features: Report

NEW screenshots of Instagram's incoming video call feature in action



h/t @wongmjane pic.twitter.com/EqtbnB4V8p — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) April 27, 2018

Instagram is testing Story "Reactions". It works kinda like the existing Facebook Stories Reaction pic.twitter.com/z2tAg8BcP2 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 27, 2018

NEW Instagram is testing a 'Slow-Mo' feature for Stories



h/t @wongmjane pic.twitter.com/Pmr6RyETbt — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) April 27, 2018

NEW: Instagram is finally working on a mute button for profiles!



h/t @wongmjane pic.twitter.com/TLB4ON3AQ6 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) April 27, 2018

Instagram seems geared up to take on Snapchat with a new set of features which are expected to roll out on the platform soon. As per reports, the Facebook-owned social media platform may be bringing as much as five new features for its users. These features include the ability to make video calls, react to Instagram Stories, new slow-motion recording for Stories, a Mute button for one's Following as well as a Calender view for Stories Archive.Recent tweets posted by some Twitter users reveal that the photo-sharing platform is currently testing these features. The features will certainly be aimed to up Instagram's game in comparison to its rival app Snapchat and others. Currently, Snapchat offers its users an option to make video calls to their contacts. Instagram is expected to release the video calling feature in a future update.As the Instagram users click on 'React' on Instagram Stories, a new feature is expected to embed reactions into the same, enabling the users to react to an Instagram Story using emoticons. The feature is expected to work almost similar to the 'Reactions' seen on Facebook.Instagram Stories might also feature video recordings in slow-motion soon. As posted on Twitter, the feature is expected to roll out somewhere in the near future.Another feature resembling that on Facebook might make it to instagram soon and that is the 'Mute' option. Through this, users will be able to mute posts from their selected contacts, following which, the posts by those contacts will not be appearing on the user's feed anymore.In an attempt to make the Stories archive for its users a more manageable, Instagram might introduce a new feature wherein its users will be able to see their archive posts in a new Calender View. Through this, users will be able to arrange their Instagram Stories according to their dates.As of now, Instagram has not revealed any information about these features. The tweets, however, show the below listed features in the making.