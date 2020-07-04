Instagram Stories to Get Full-Screen Overhaul Soon: Here's How It Would Look

Instagram is reportedly testing a new layout which would put Stories, one of its most popular features, in front and centre of the app's home screen. If reports are to be believed, the Facebook-owned company is working to increase the minimized bar of the home screen from one row to two. Furthermore, there will also be a new feature called 'See All Stories' which would allow users to view stories all at once in a grid format, unlike the current vertical format at the top of the Instagram feed.

The new feature was first spotted by California-based social media manager Julian Gamboa late last week, who posted a screenshot of the new Stories interface on Twitter. The screenshot reveals that the company is indeed planning to launch a huge redesign with a key change to stories.

You've heard of two rows of Instagram Stories...



Now prepare for "SEE ALL STORIES" pic.twitter.com/vs42wwHuh0 — Julian Gamboa (@JulianGumbo) June 26, 2020

Instagram also confirmed to TechCrunch that this trial has been rolled out with a limited number of users. However, the company didn't disclose any further information on when it actually plans to release the feature to end-users but hinted that the trial is going on for a month now. Interestingly, Stories are a huge asset for Facebook, as reports earlier suggested that over one billion users regularly interacted with Instagram Stories. Therefore, given the massive appeal and if everything goes right, we might eventually see Instagram rolling out this new feature globally.