Facebook-owned photo sharing platform Instagram is killing the “Swipe Up" widget for Stories end of this month, the company has said. The popular feature, which is only a part of the app till August 30, allowed businesses and influencers to direct they viewers and followers to a link where they could learn more about a certain product, service, or read an article. Instagram said that it will change the “swipe up" widget in favour of a new Link Sticker that has been in testing for the past couple of months with a handful of users. On August 30, the Link Sticker will roll out to the general Instagram users.

Instagram is notifying prominent users of the change, saying that it will begin converting those who currently have access to the Swipe-Up feature to the Link Sticker feature. This will again include businesses and influencers who are either verified or have a certain amount of followers, which is said to be at least 10,000 followers. The new Link Sticker is said to have a couple of key advantages over the swipe-up link. First and the foremost, it will offer greater control to users on their Stories. The Link Sticker, like other Instagram widgets, will allow users to toggle between different styles, resize the sticker, and then place it anywhere on the story.

Further, viewers will also be able to react and reply to posts that have the Link Sticker attached, just like any other Story. Before, that sort of feedback wasn’t possible on posts with the swipe-up link, as the gesture for instant reactions is also a “swipe up," Instagram said.

Link Stickers will only be accessible to those who have access to Swipe Up. Instagram, however, said that it is evaluating whether to expand Link Stickers to more accounts in the future.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here