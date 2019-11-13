Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Instagram Targets TikTok as it Tests New Video Editing Tool Called Reels

Instagram's new feature lets users make 15-second videos and users can add music to their clips from media library.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 13, 2019, 11:54 AM IST
Instagram Targets TikTok as it Tests New Video Editing Tool Called Reels
Instagram's new feature lets users make 15-second videos and users can add music to their clips from media library.

Photo and video-sharing social networking service Instagram, has reportedly launched a new video editing tool in Brazil that integrates features that TikTok is best known for. The video-editing tool is called Reels and is available for both iOS and Android users. According to the report, the new tool allows users to make 15-second video clips. After recording the video, users can share it on their Instagram Stories. These clips have the potential of going viral, thanks to a new Top Reels section, which is visible in the Explore tab.

Speaking about the product, director of product management, Robby Stein went on to say, "No two products are exactly the same, and at the end of the day, sharing video with music is a pretty universal idea we think everyone might be interested in using.” He also added that the focus has been on how to make Reels a unique format for them. Similar to TikTok, users can add music to their clips from media library. If the users are not happy with the music available in the library, they can even borrow the audio from someone else's video and give a personal touch to the track.

However, the report mentions that unlike TikTok, not everything needs to be shared publicly as users can post Reels only to certain groups or via Direct Message. If shared publicly, it will appear in the Top Reels section of the Explore tab. The new feature is visible alongside the Boomerang and Super-Zoom filters under Stories.

