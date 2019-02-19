English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Instagram Testing Donation Sticker on Stories

"Instagram is working on 'Donation' sticker. It lets users start fundraisers for their favorite non-profits," tipster Jane Manchun Wong tweeted.

IANS

Updated:February 19, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram is reportedly testing a donation sticker on its Stories feature that would offer fundraising and donation tools for charity or personal reasons. "Instagram is working on 'Donation' sticker. It lets users start fundraisers for their favorite non-profits," tipster Jane Manchun Wong tweeted on Monday.

Facebook has been hosting such fundraising tools since 2015 and it recently dropped fees associated with those donations. "Over the past few years, Instagram has been experimenting with what payments would look like on the platform, but it has so far only released test features to allow select users to book spa appointments and restaurant reservations," The Verge reported.

Instagram has also been developing a standalone app for shopping indicating the possibility for payment functionalities to also exist on Stories, the media has reported. Since Instagram has not offcially addressed the subject as yet, whether or not donation sticker rolls out to the public still remains unclear.
