Instagram Testing Emoji Reactions Feature For 'Stories'

Photo-messaging app Instagram is testing a new feature that allows users to react to "Stories" with emojis, just as they can react on Facebook. The feature being tested in the latest version of the app shows six emojies -- clapping hands; laughing with tears; heart-eyes; shocked/surprised; sad; and fire.It also appears that to react -- and to get emoji reactions -- both the user and the uploader must have the updated version of Instagram installed on their devices. When asked about the test, an Instagram spokesperson gave IANS an affirmative answer."We are testing a way to make it easier to interact and get closer with your friends on Instagram," the spokesperson said in an email on Thursday. Earlier, in June, the Facebook-owned platform silently rolled out a smaller version of the app "Instagram Lite" allowing users to save space on their phone and download it quickly.Instagram has also rolled out a plethora of new features to the app in recent times, including the "emoji slider", polls, and the newly added "Ask me a question" feature that allows users to answer questions on "Stories" in an open-ended format.