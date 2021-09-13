Instagram Testing 'Favourites' Option That Will Prioritise Posts on Feed

Instagram is testing a new feature to allow users to mark followers as “favourites." The new tool essentially lets users view posts from favourites higher in the feed. A screenshot of the feature shared by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi highlights that the Facebook-owned platform won’t send notifications when users add others to their favourite list. Aside from favourite, Instagram already offers users the option to create a “close friend" list where they can upload more intimate stories, viewable by only a select group of people.

The screenshots on Twitter highlight that the ‘Favourites’ option will sit inside the more optionç (represented by three vertical lines) on the top left side of the profile page. However, users will likely be able to mark people as favourites individually by going to their profile, similar to how close friends work. The Favourites feature still appears to be under development, and Instagram is yet to share more details.

In another Instagram-related news, company chief Adam Mosseri has indicated that the company is not rolling out an iPad-specific app any time soon. Instagram is available on Android phones, iPhones, and desktops but still has no iPad specific app. Notably, users still cannot upload pictures via iPad browsers, despite rolling out the same option for desktop browsers. In a reply to an Instagram post (via 9to5Mac), Mosseri explained, “I spent a bit of a time on an iPad because I was on a flight, but still no iPad app for Instagram. It would be nice to do, but there’s a lot to do and only so many people, so it hasn’t made the cut." To upload a post via the Instagram desktop client, open the official website and check for the plus sign at the top right. If the create post icon is visible, then the feature is available on your system otherwise you will have to wait for the official rollout of the feature to access it.

