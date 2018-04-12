English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Instagram Testing Nametag, Clone of Snapchat's Snapcode
"Nametags" -- a clone of Snapchat's 'Snapcode' which will let users create a "custom scannable tag" by designing a pattern of emojis.
Instagram will soon allow its users to download a copy of all the content they have uploaded on the photo-sharing platform, (Image: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)
Facebook-owned Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature dubbed as "Nametags" -- a clone of Snapchat's 'Snapcode' which will let users create a "custom scannable tag" by designing a pattern of emojis. The feature will also offer an option to use a selfie image for creating a custom Instagram "Nametag", Inverse reported late on Tuesday. Snapchat launched "Snapcode" in January 2015 that allowed users to add friends using their phone cameras. Instagram has been in the news for cloning Snapchat's features for long.
"Instagram is simply building upon a technology that Snapchat created," Kevin Systrom, Co-Founder, Instagram had said in a recent interview with Wall Street Journal. Instagram recently introduced a "@mention" sticker for iOS users. "After you've taken a photo or video in your stories camera, open the stickers tray, tap the @mention sticker, start typing the name of the account you want to mention and select from the options that appear," the company's blog informed. "You can then rotate, scale and place your sticker wherever you'd like." There was no word on when Instagram will roll out the "Nametag" feature globally, the report said.
Meanwhile, Instagram will soon allow its users to download a copy of all the content they have uploaded on the photo-sharing platform, a spokesman said on Wednesday. The disclosure comes amid global concerns about the privacy of users' information on social media platforms and the amount of user data that companies keep. While Facebook has allowed its users to download their photos, messages, clicked advertisements and a log of all their activity on the social networking platform since at least 2010, Instagram has lacked any such feature.
