Instagram Testing New Feature That Can Potentially Change the Way We Interact With the App

Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature that will show ‘Suggested Posts’ in between content like photos, videos, and IGTV from accounts you follow. To recall, the Facebook-owned platform introduced Suggested Posts in August 2020 that essentially shows content (mainly images) from accounts that are not being followed by users. Until now, these pop-up right after the “You’re All Caught Up" banner to pursue users to stay on the platform for as long as possible. The idea of Suggested Posts is also to show content users may like to see from non-followed accounts based on how they interact with the platform. According to The Verge, Instagram is now planning to mix regular posts from followed accounts and Suggested Posts after receiving positive reception. Currently, the company is testing it with select testers, and the final rollout may take place based on reviews.

Instagram is also reportedly testing new controls to allow users to add specific topics as interest for their Suggested Posts. Similarly, users will get the ability to ‘snooze’ these posts entirely from the feed for 30 days. While some would say that Suggested Posts may increase the discoverability of public accounts (with similar tastes), it has the potential of entirely changing the user experience. Firstly, the platform has been relying on its algorithm to show which post might peek the interest of users, other than relying on a chronological order. Hence, some may not enjoy the lack of choice for their overall experience on Instagram. Secondly, Instagram already shows “Promoted" posts in-between regular content from followed accounts therefore, Suggested Posts could hamper the experience even further. Overall, the snooze button might end up being highly used. Meanwhile, Instagram has quietly rolled out the ability to create and publish posts from its desktop website. The new functionality includes the ability to use filters and edit photos and videos as well.

