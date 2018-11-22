Instagram Testing Re-Arrangement of Icons, Buttons on Its App

Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram is testing re-arrangement of features, icons, buttons and the way users navigate between tabs on its platform. "We're testing ways you can better express yourself and easily connect with the people -- so over the next several weeks, you may see features re-arranged or changed at the top of your profiles," the company wrote in a blog-post on Wednesday.The company however assures that the photos and videos users have shared on their profile grids will not go through any changes. "We've been working on these changes and will test them in phases and different combinations with our community over the next several weeks," the post added. The company plans to continue to experiment and update the app according to user-feedback.Earlier last week, Instagram rolled out the "Your Activity" feature that tracks how much time users spend on the app -- inside the "hamburger" icon on the upper right corner of a profile page -- aiming to give users more control over how they interact with social media that may be harmful to the mental health and well-being of the users if used excessively.