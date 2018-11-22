English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Instagram Testing Re-Arrangement of Icons, Buttons on Its App
"We're testing ways you can better express yourself and easily connect with the people -- so over the next several weeks, you may see features re-arranged or changed at the top of your profiles," the company wrote in a blog-post on Wednesday.
Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram is testing re-arrangement of features, icons, buttons and the way users navigate between tabs on its platform. "We're testing ways you can better express yourself and easily connect with the people -- so over the next several weeks, you may see features re-arranged or changed at the top of your profiles," the company wrote in a blog-post on Wednesday.
