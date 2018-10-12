English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Instagram Testing Tap-to-Advance Feature to Browse Through Posts Instead Scrolling
Instagram already uses an auto-advance feature in its "Videos You Might Like" section of Explore, automatically playing the next video when the last one finishes.
Instagram testing 'tap-to-advance' feature to browse through posts
Loading...
Facebook-owned photo-messaging platform Instagram is testing "tapping" as a replacement of scrolling through posts on the platform, the media reported. The company is testing the tap-to-advance feature to navigate between posts in the Explore section of the app. "We're always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and bring you closer to the people and things you love," TechCrunch quoted an Instagram spokesperson as saying on Thursday.
Instagram already uses an auto-advance feature in its "Videos You Might Like" section of Explore, automatically playing the next video when the last one finishes. "As for whether this could come to the main feed, an Instagram spokesperson said it is not something they're actively thinking about right now," the report added.
The tap-to-advance feature was first introduced by Snapchat, reducing the user-effort of repeatedly using thumbstrokes, thus creating a more relaxing browsing experience.
Instagram already uses an auto-advance feature in its "Videos You Might Like" section of Explore, automatically playing the next video when the last one finishes. "As for whether this could come to the main feed, an Instagram spokesperson said it is not something they're actively thinking about right now," the report added.
The tap-to-advance feature was first introduced by Snapchat, reducing the user-effort of repeatedly using thumbstrokes, thus creating a more relaxing browsing experience.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 & Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Review
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 & Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Review
Friday 28 September , 2018 Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fortnite is Now on Android For Everyone: Here is How to Download, And Compatible Devices
- Bigg Boss 12: Why has Karanvir Bohra Suddenly Become Everyone’s Target?
- Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava Movie Review: Jr NTR Elevates Tried, Tested Story of Factionalism
- Fan Breaks Security Cordon to Take Selfie With Virat Kohli During Hyderabad Test
- Apple Gets Critical iPhone Technology in $600 Million Dialog Deal
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...