Instagram Tests Seek-Bar For 60-Second Videos: Here Are The Details

Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram is testing a seek-bar for shorter videos to let users drag the cursor to watch specific parts of the videos. The functionality is already offered for IGTV videos on the platform. But now it is being tested for the 60-second videos users upload on their accounts to make locating desired parts of the videos easier for followers.The test feature was discovered by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong who tweeted a clip of an Instagram video with the seek-bar on top of the video on Thursday.Instagram has not disclosed any details about the official rollout of the feature as yet. Ever since its launch, the photo-messaging app has kept a tight leash on content controls and options on its platform.It does not allow any links on the captions and only lets users view one post at a time as opposed to swiping through each post from a profile. However, it seems as the platform is expanding, it is incorporating additional functionalities to cater to user demands, Social Media Today reported. Recently, the platform launched the beta version of its in-app shopping feature called "Checkout with Instagram" starting with the US to allow users to buy products tagged in images or videos without having to leave the platform.