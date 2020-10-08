Instagram Threads to Get Instagram Inbox Access in Upcoming Update

Instagram Threads is an app that focuses on status updates and communication only with those marked as your 'Close Friends' on Instagram. The app is now getting an update, which takes away that very essence of the application. The Instagram Threads app will now get access to a user's complete Instagram inbox, allowing users to message everyone else on their Instagram. The feature is said to be against the concept of Instagram Threads, which was initially an app meant for communicating with your close friends without the clutter that comes with the whole Instagram app.

The new update was first spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchin Wong, who said that the Instagram Threads app has basically become the Direct app reborn. It shows the Threads app will be divided into two tabs - 'Close Friends' and 'Everyone Else'. The Close Friends section will continue to allow you to message your most frequent contacts as before, while the Everyone Else section will be your complete Instagram inbox. The app will still prioritise Close Friends, like your status will continue to be only visible to Close Friends. TechCrunch has also confirmed from Instagram that users will still get notifications only from Close Friends. That, however can also be adjusted if a user wishes to receive notifications for all their Instagram messages.

Instagram Threads app has basically become the Direct app reborn with the latest update that allows messages with anyone, not just close friends pic.twitter.com/5JwGDhlejd — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 6, 2020

The integration of Instagram Inbox with Threads comes as a part of Instagram owner Facebook's efforts of integrating its apps with one another and creating a universal messaging platform. Just last week, Facebook announced that it is merging Instagram Inbox with its Messenger, something the company had seen as a first step towards the integration of all of its messaging platforms with one another including encrypted messaging service WhatsApp.