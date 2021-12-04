Instagram Tips and Tricks: How To Temporarily Disable And Permanently Delete Your Account

Instagram has been one of the most popular social media platforms in the past few years, and there are many people who, over time, quit the platform or take a break for various reasons. Now if you quit Instagram and delete your account permanently, there is no way of coming back unless you create a new account. However, in case of taking a break, users can deactivate their Instagram account temporarily and come back whenever they please. Let us take a look at how to do both:

How To Temporarily Deactivate Instagram Account

To deactivate your Instagram profile temporarily, you first need to log in to Instagram from your computer. Temporarily disabling your account will hide your profile, photos, comments, and likes until you reactivate your account. Here’s how to do it:

Open Instagram on your computer. Click on your profile picture. Select Profile. Click Edit Profile next to your username, and scroll to the bottom. Click on “Temporarily disable my account." Now, select why you’re disabling your account, and enter the password in the given space. Click the Temporarily Disable Account button.

To re-activate your account, all you need to do is log in to Instagram from any device.

How To Permanently Delete Instagram Account

The process of deleting your Instagram account permanently is not as easy as deactivating it temporarily. To delete your account, you have to put in a request with Instagram, after which the company takes up to 90 days to delete your account. Here’s how to do it:

Log in to Instagram from a computer Go to the Instagram delte Account page (https://www.instagram.com/accounts/remove/request/permanent/) Select the reason as to why you’re deleting your Instagram account -Click “Permanently Delete My Account."

Instagram will show you that after 30 days of your request, your account and all your information will be permanently deleted. It may take up to 90 days to delete all the things you have posted. Instagram, however, still notes that it may store the copy of your data in its backup even after the 90 days and will only use it in the event of a disaster, software error, or other data loss or for things like legal matters, violation, or harm prevention efforts.

