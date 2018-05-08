English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2-min read

Instagram to Bring 'Music Stickers' to Stories Soon

Instagram seems to have yet another upcoming feature in its arsenal.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2018, 1:52 PM IST
Instagram. (Image: Reuters)
Facebook seems all geared up to add yet another feature in its photo-sharing app Instagram's portfolio. After the recent introduction of group video calling on the platform, announced at this year's Facebook F8 conference, Instagram might soon bring out 'music stickers' to its Stories.

As per a report, a recent code found on Instagram has revealed that the app is testing out new ways to search for and add songs to the Stories posted by Instagram users. Essentially, the feature will replicate the functionality of Shazam, by detecting the song playing in the background at the time of recording an Instagram Story. The new feature will then display the song title and the artist information in the form of a music sticker which can then be added to the Instagram Story by the user.

The music stickers will be audible to the viewers of the Instagram Stories in which the stickers are embedded. The stickers will be available across three different categories namely - Trending, Moods and Genres. The categories can be seen in the screenshot attached below.




The above-attached screenshot was shared by Twitter user Jane Manchun Wong who was apparently able to test out the upcoming Instagram feature briefly. Though she was not able to post an Instagram story with the music sticker, she narrates that app was automatically able to recognise the song, without listening to what was playing on her phone. This would eventually differentiate Instagram's music stickers functionality from Shazam.

Apart from the video calling feature announced by Facebook for its Instagram users recently, Instagram has reportedly also started rolling out payments feature to enable in-app purchases to its users. It was known since long through repeated reports on the Internet that the social media giant was poised to bring the payments feature to Instagram but no official confirmation had been given out by the company till date. Now, the Instagram payments feature has been made available to several users in the US and the UK reportedly.

Watch: Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera


 

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
