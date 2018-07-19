English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Instagram to Introduce Non-SMS, Two-Factor Authentication
Tech companies like Google and Facebook have already built tools to protect against the vulnerability of SMS-based two-factor authentication.
Instagram to Introduce Non-SMS, Two-Factor Authentication (photo for representation, Image: Instagram)
Facebook-owned Instagram is reportedly working on a non-SMS, two-factor authentication system that would work with security apps like Google Authenticator and generate a special login code in case of theft or hacking. "We're continuing to improve the security of Instagram accounts, including strengthening 2-factor authentication," TechCrunch quoted an Instagram spokesperson as saying.
Also Read: The Gorilla Glass 6 in Your Next Phone Will be Really Cool
A prototype version of the updated two-factor feature in the Android version of Instagram's Android application package (APK) code was discovered and tweeted about by an engineer named Jane Manchun Wong. Tech companies like Google and Facebook have already built tools to protect against the vulnerability of SMS-based two-factor authentication.
Also Read: End of the Road for Affordable Android Phones? EU's Record Fine on Google May Hit Prices
Google has its Authenticator app that uses randomly generated numeric code with a strict time limit and Facebook now uses a similar tool built into the Facebook app itself. The photo-messaging app lacked any two-factor protection until 2016 when it already had 400 million users. Later that year, the company started rolling out two-factor authentication.
Also Watch: OPPO Find X First Impressions Review | Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Also Watch
Also Read: The Gorilla Glass 6 in Your Next Phone Will be Really Cool
A prototype version of the updated two-factor feature in the Android version of Instagram's Android application package (APK) code was discovered and tweeted about by an engineer named Jane Manchun Wong. Tech companies like Google and Facebook have already built tools to protect against the vulnerability of SMS-based two-factor authentication.
Also Read: End of the Road for Affordable Android Phones? EU's Record Fine on Google May Hit Prices
Google has its Authenticator app that uses randomly generated numeric code with a strict time limit and Facebook now uses a similar tool built into the Facebook app itself. The photo-messaging app lacked any two-factor protection until 2016 when it already had 400 million users. Later that year, the company started rolling out two-factor authentication.
Also Watch: OPPO Find X First Impressions Review | Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- When a Jury Member Thought Priyanka Chopra Was 'Too Dark' to be Miss India
- Singer Hans Raj Hans Becomes Spiritual Head of Sufi Darbar
- End of the Road for Affordable Android Phones? EU's Record Fine on Google May Hit Prices
- 19-Yr-Old Mumbai Teen Gets Hand Stuck in Toilet For Five Hours While Trying to Retrieve His Android Phone
- BMW G 310 R Launched in India for Rs 2.99 Lakh, G 310 GS Priced at Rs 3.49 Lakh