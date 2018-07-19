English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Instagram to Introduce Non-SMS, Two-Factor Authentication

Tech companies like Google and Facebook have already built tools to protect against the vulnerability of SMS-based two-factor authentication.

IANS

Updated:July 19, 2018, 9:56 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Instagram to Introduce Non-SMS, Two-Factor Authentication
Instagram to Introduce Non-SMS, Two-Factor Authentication (photo for representation, Image: Instagram)
Facebook-owned Instagram is reportedly working on a non-SMS, two-factor authentication system that would work with security apps like Google Authenticator and generate a special login code in case of theft or hacking. "We're continuing to improve the security of Instagram accounts, including strengthening 2-factor authentication," TechCrunch quoted an Instagram spokesperson as saying.

Also Read: The Gorilla Glass 6 in Your Next Phone Will be Really Cool

A prototype version of the updated two-factor feature in the Android version of Instagram's Android application package (APK) code was discovered and tweeted about by an engineer named Jane Manchun Wong. Tech companies like Google and Facebook have already built tools to protect against the vulnerability of SMS-based two-factor authentication.

Also Read: End of the Road for Affordable Android Phones? EU's Record Fine on Google May Hit Prices

Google has its Authenticator app that uses randomly generated numeric code with a strict time limit and Facebook now uses a similar tool built into the Facebook app itself. The photo-messaging app lacked any two-factor protection until 2016 when it already had 400 million users. Later that year, the company started rolling out two-factor authentication.

Also Watch: OPPO Find X First Impressions Review | Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera


Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'

Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'

Recommended For You

Photogallery