1-min read

Instagram to Show Newer Posts to Users

The Facebook-owned company said it would share more about improvements it was making to the feed in the coming months.

IANS

Updated:March 23, 2018, 4:32 PM IST
Instagram to Show Newer Posts to Users
(photo for representation)
Popular photo-sharing platform Instagram is bringing changes to its posts to "improve" after facing backlash from users for doing away with a chronological feed. Instagram switched to a relevancy-sorted feed in June 2016 that led to many Instagram users speaking about returning to the old feed and complaining that the algorithm often shows photographs and posts that are days old.

"Based on your feedback, we're making changes to ensure that newer posts are more likely to appear first in feed. With these changes, your feed will feel fresher, and you won't miss the moments you care about," the company wrote in a blog post late Thursday.

The Facebook-owned company said it would share more about improvements it was making to the feed in the coming months.

Also read: Vivo V9 Becomes The First Android Clone of iPhone X to Launch in India For Rs 22,990

However, the company has no plans to return to a chronological feed, Gabriel Madway, an Instagram spokesperson, was quoted as saying by The Washington Post.

The platform used to show posts in the order in which they were posted. But a Facebook-like algorithm was introduced in 2016 that sorted posts based on factors such as "the likelihood users would be interested in the content".

Instagram was acquired by Facebook in 2012.

Watch: Samsung Flip First Look | Convert Any Space Into Smart Meeting Room


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
