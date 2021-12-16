Instagram To Soon Allow You To Post Longer Stories

Meta (formerly Facebook)-owned Instagram is making a change to one of its most common features, Instagram Stories. Instagram Stories are hard to miss on the app and are probably the most-used feature after the basic posts and photo-sharing abilities of the platform. The photo sharing platform is reported to be working on increasing the maximum length of stories to 60 seconds, in order to toughen the competition with rivals like Snapchat and TikTok. The development was first reported by 9to5Mac, citing an Instagram user in Turkey, who showed that the app is now notifying a few users about the change.

Currently, Instagram Stories are limited to 15 second clips per story. If you record longer than 15 seconds, it will automatically be split into different Stories. This new change will allow Instagram users to put up to 60 minute videos in one single Instagram Story without having to split them. “Discover longer stories. Videos up to 60 seconds will no longer be segmented," the Instagram notification was quoted as saying.

The 9to5Mac report also said that Meta-owned app is also testing a revamped interface for posting Stories that will make it easier to mention other accounts or add a location to a post.

Instagram recently launched the ability to make Reels based on people’s comments. The new feature will allow creators to post Reels based on people’s comments on their previous Reels. In these Reels, the comment on their post will appear as a sticker that the user can customise. This feature is similar to TikTok’s video reply feature that serves the same purpose. This feature is only limited to comments on Reels as of now. Users can not make a Reel based on comments on their photos or other videos, or from comments on other people’s Reels.

