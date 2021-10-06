Instagram Unifies Feed Videos and IGTV, New Editing Tools Like Trimming Incoming

Instagram has announced that the platform is integrating IGTV and feed videos into one format, namely Instagram Videos. The Facebook-owned has also revealed plans to roll out a new Video tab on the profile, represented by a triangle. It will replace the classic IGTV box logo. The process to upload a video will remain the same, that is, by clicking on the plus sign on the top right corner of the Instagram home page or profile. Instagram adds that it is also introducing new features like trimming, filters and people and location tagging.

To put it simply, the update will be a big boost as to how users earlier viewed feed videos. Following the integration, users may see a time duration, which was only available on IGTV. Additionally, Instagram Videos will be viewable on full screen. The update will also allow the platform to de-clutter formats, especially when it comes to videos. Currently, users can watch feed videos, IGTV, and TikTok-like Reels. In a blog post, Instagram says it is further merging feed post insights and video insights into one combined metric for businesses and creators to make it easier to track performance.

Creators can continue to cross-post their videos through Stories and share via direct message. Video previews in the feed will now be 60 seconds long unless the video is eligible for ads — in which case, the preview will still be 15 seconds. Once the video is over, users or viewers will have the option to keep scrolling to discover new video content from creators that may interest them. Another jargon Instagram is updating is IGTV Ads to Instagram In-Stream video ads. The company notes that eligible creators can still monetise their long-form content, and brands can reach audiences engaging with the long-form video. For businesses interested in boosting their videos to reach more people, videos must be no longer than 60 seconds in length.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.