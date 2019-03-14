English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Instagram Update: Now You Can Turn Off Notifications With New 'Pause All' Feature
The feature has so far been rolled out on iOS and the beta app on Android.
Instagram Update: Now You Can Turn Off The Notifications With New 'Pause All' Feature
Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram is giving users more control over their notifications by rolling out an option that would mute app notifications for a chosen period of time -- much like WhatsApp's mute feature.
Called 'Pause All', the feature would switch off notifications for anywhere up to eight hours, Social Media Today reported on Wednesday.
"The option was spotted by social media expert Matt Navarra who initially spotted the same in testing last month. Given the amount of time we now spend on social media, it's good to have an option to shut it down completely every now and then," the report said.
The feature has so far been rolled out on iOS and the beta app on Android.
"Instagram is particularly well-known for driving obsessive behaviour among younger users. Being able to shut it off for periods will help people distance themselves from the online world," the report added.
