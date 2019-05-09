Instagram Updates New Content Violation Policies to Reduce Propaganda, Fake News

As part of its efforts to curb the spread of false information, conspiracy theories and hate on its platform, Instagram is implementing a policy change concerning the removal of posts violating content norms based on accumulated negative strikes, as well as content bans.Instagram has said that with its new policy, accounts will be removed after an undisclosed amount of violations and an undisclosed window of time. And it'll be the same bar for every user, regardless of how often they post on the app, Engadget reported on Wednesday. Up until now, Instagram relied on a policy that allowed "a certain percentage" of violations within a window of time before it decides to ban someone.The company said it doesn't want to share the exact number of strikes it will put in place, or the time frame for them, because it doesn't want bad actors to take advantage of the system, the report added. Earlier this week, the photo-messaging app decided to run posts going viral on its app through Facebook fact-checkers to ensure the credibility of the posts.Instagram also announced that it would soon allow users to appeal posts that have been taken down, directly from inside the app.