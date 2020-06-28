Instagram Video Note Will Add Live Captions to All Chats on 'Threads' App

Instagram is working on a new feature called video note for its standalone messaging app Threads that helps users stay connected to close or smaller circle of friends. The new feature, reported by mobile developer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, will automatically turn audio in videos to live captions. "Instagram is working on a new feature for the Threads app: video note. This feature will turn the audio of the video into live captions that will be shown in time with the recording," Paluzzi tweeted.

This feature is especially helpful for users with hearing disabilities. The video note feature would also help Threads users understand what their friends are actually meant to say, and respond clearly. Facebook in October last year launched the Snap-clone app for Instagram users. Threads lets you share photos, videos, messages, Stories and more with Instagram close friends list.

"You are in control of who can reach you on Threads, and you can customise the experience around the people who matter most," said Robby Stein, Director of Product, Instagram. You can use Threads to message close friends on Instagram and you'll have a dedicated inbox and notifications just for them. Threads app opens directly to the camera and allows you to add shortcuts, so you can share what you are doing in just two taps.