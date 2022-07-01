Instagram Wants To Convert All Your Video Posts Into Reels, Starts Testing With Some Users

Instagram has confirmed that it is testing a change that turns video posts into Reels. The platform wants to turn its entire interface into Reels, including video posts from users. The Meta-owned platform has started testing the new interface with select users for now, and it claims the plan is to simplify the video app without any clutter in the design.

“We are testing this feature as part of our efforts to simplify and improve the video experience on Instagram,” a spokesperson from Meta was quoted in reports this week.

Also Read: Snapchat Plus Paid Version Is Here: How Much It Costs And What It Offers

Instagram will change how a video post is received by both public and private users on the platform with this new change.

Initial sightings of the interface suggest that any video posted from a public account will be converted into a Reel, and the contents of the video can be discovered by anyone on the platform and they can even use the audio in the video to create their own Reel. Even then, Instagram will have a separate option in settings so that people are not able to misuse your audio and you can disable that for public accounts.

However, for those with private accounts, the video post-cum-Reel will be only visible to their followers on the app.

Also Read: More Countries Want To Make USB Type C As The Common Charging Standard For Mobiles

Instagram is not only going full Reels for its platform, but it is also taking a lot of cues from TikTok, which could help the app become as popular as the ByteDance-owned service. Instagram has made a habit of picking up pieces from other platforms, most notably when it got Stories that were originally part of Snapchat many years back.

The short-video market is heralded as the future, and looking at the growth attained by TikTok in a short time, Meta must have been encouraged to follow the same path and get its business model up and running for success in the future.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.