Instagram Web May Soon Add Reels Short Videos Access via Dedicated Button

Instagram is seemingly working on a new update to bring its TikTok-inspired Reels short videos to the web version. Currently, Instagram Reels are accessible via the regular Instagram (for Android and iOS) and Instagram Lite apps. Spotted by mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a), the feature is said to be under development, meaning even tester are unable to use the tool. Paluzzi adds that Reels on the Instagram web will be accessible via a new button that would sit with the existing DM, Explore and Activity button at the top right corner. A screenshot available on Twitter reads the caption, “The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed." Although information remains scarce at the moment, the Facebook-owned platform may only add the feature for viewing, and users would still have to wait for some time to upload files - similar to Reels on Instagram Lite.

#Instagram is working on the Text-to-Speech feature for #Reels 👀— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 27, 2021

In a separate tweet, Paluzzi adds that Instagram is also working on the ‘Text-to-speech’ feature for Reels, though details remain unclear. The feature might bring live captioning on Instagram Reels that was recently expanded to Stories. Meanwhile, the platform recently introduced the Instagram Insights tool for Reels and Live to help businesses and creators access data about their reach. Reels users can access data on Plays (views), Accounts Reached, Peak Concurrent Viewers, Comments, and Shares. For Live videos, the insights page will show the number of comments and shares they get, the number of accounts they reach and the number of peak concurrent viewers. Instagram had also said that the company would refresh Reach in Account Insights for more details. Users can access Account Insights by heading to Profile > hamburger icon > Insights.

