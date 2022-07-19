Instagram Will Now Let You Buy From Small Businesses Directly From DMs: Here's How It Works

Meta-owned photo sharing platform Instagram is a new feature that will allow users to buy things straight out of direct messages. The new payments feature will allow users to buy from small businesses through direct messages, Meta announced on Monday.

According to the blog post shared by the company, users will never have to leave the app, or even a chat to make purchases on Instagram. Currently, users have to exit the post, send a message to a business to enquire about a product for purchasing, then go to the link they provide to make the purchase. With the new feature, users will be able to directly chat about customisations and place an order from there itself.

Furthermore, it will also be easier to track the order in the same chat thread and ask business owners follow-up questions. The feature will also give users the option to pay using Meta Pay.

This comes after Instagram’s announcement for its new features aimed at creators. The features came as part of Instagram’s efforts to make Instagram the “best online space for creators to make a living.” The company has introduced subscriber chats, subscriber reels, subscriber posts, and a subscriber home. Under this tab, users will be able to filter out posts that are only available for them.

Instagram last week also suffered an outage. Nearly 24,000 users of Instagram were impacted by the outage in the wee hours of Friday. Outage tracker Downdetector, on Friday, showed a spike in outage reports between 1AM and 3AM in India. This came on the day after micro-blogging platform Twitter faced a nearly three hour long outage that affected as many as 50,000 users.

