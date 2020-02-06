Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Instagram Will Now Let You Reply to Stories With GIFs

You can now be more expressive when you react to your friends' Instagram stories.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 6, 2020, 11:16 AM IST
Instagram Will Now Let You Reply to Stories With GIFs
You can now be more expressive when you react to your friends' Instagram stories.

Instagram is introducing a new feature that allows users to reply to their friends' Stories using GIFs by GIPHY. Taking to Twitter, Instagram announced that by updating its app to its latest version, users can try out the new feature. Asking users about the first GIF they are going to send, Instagram posted a GIF of a person can be seen making his fingers in the shape of a heart and a dog entering into it.

Until now, you could only react with emojis or post a comment on stories. With the introduction of the new feature, users have got a new way to engage with Stories in a way that is more expressive and entertaining.

Instagram is also expected to roll out reactions for its direct messages feature. As reported earlier, reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong said the photo-sharing app is already working on this feature. In a series of posts on Twitter, she said that as of now non-Instagram employees will only be able to use the heart reaction for direct messages. The feature is being tested right now, however, the Facebook-owned company had been working on it since October last year.

