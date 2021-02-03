Instagram Will Now Save Deleted Photos, Stories in Recently Deleted Folder for 30 Days, How to Use It

Instagram is rolling out a new section on its app for Android and iOS, that will help users restore recently deleted photos, videos, reels, IGTV videos and stories. The new 'Recently Deleted' feature will keep deleted posts for 30 days on Instagram, the company announced. As expected, the section will keep deleting posts permanently after 30 days. The Facebook-owned platform says that is has added "protections" to help prevent hackers from compromising the account and delete posts that users have shared. Additionally, the company is also testing a new feature that will restrict users from sharing posts to Stories.

Instagram notes that the platform would ask users to verify that they are the rightful account holders when permanently deleting or restoring content from Recently Deleted. The new section includes recently deleted photos, videos, reels, IGTV videos and stories. The company also states deleted Stories that are not in your archive will stay in the folder for up to 24 hours. "Everything else will be automatically deleted 30 days later," Instagram said in the blog post.

To access the folder, Instagram users will need to head to Settings > Account > Recently Deleted on the latest version of the Instagram app. However, it appears that the update is rolling out in a staged manner, meaning only limited users are receiving the update today.

Moreover, Instagram has started sending out a notification to select users that notes the platform is testing a change to "Sharing to Stories." As a part of the update, users won't be able to share feed posts on Stories that many upcoming creators do to expand their reachability (due to Instagram's algorithm favouring friends and family). It is important to remember that Instagram is only testing this feature, and it is likely that the company may not implement the change altogether. Additionally, the platform may soon allow users to hide Like-counts on their personal feeds, as per a social media expert who pointed out the development in a tweet.