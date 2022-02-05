Instagram Will Now Tell You To 'Take A Break' After Long Scrolling Sessions

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram is beginning to roll out its new “Take a Break" feature to all users in all countries including India. The new feature gives users the option to set reminders to take a break from Instagram after a certain amount of time. The feature can be enabled optionally by all users of Instagram, and will join other similar features like Daily Limit that help towards reducing people’s addiction with the platform. In India, Instagram has partnered with youth platform We The Young to spread awareness about the feature with a campaign called “Break Zaroori Hai." The “Take a Break" feature was announced by Instagram back in November.

The “Take a Break" feature is designed to remind users to stop using the app, after they have spent a certain amount of time in the app. With the new feature, users can pick from 10, 20, or 30 minute intervals to be reminded to take a break from the app, Instagram head Adam Mosseri had explained back in November. The feature was initially tested with some users in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand for a couple of months before being rolled out to all users in other countries.

Instagram says that the feature will show up for users who have been scrolling for a certain amount of time. Users will be nudged to set up reminders to take more breaks in the future. The company also says that there will be “expert-backed tips to help users reflect and reset." Younger users will also be shown notifications to enable the new feature.

Last month, Instagram rolled out a new feature that will allow influencers to charge a subscription fee to their followers for exclusive content. The feature was first launched in the United States, and will allow influencers to charge a monthly fee to access exclusive content like Stories and Lives. There are price tiers as well, which range from $0.99 (roughly Rs 73) to $99.99 (roughly Rs 7,400) per month. These prices will be selected by the creators, and Instagram said it will not take a cut of this revenue, at least till 2023.

