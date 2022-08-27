Instagram Will Restrict Sensitive Content For New Teenage Users By Default: All Details Here

Meta-owned photo sharing platform Instagram has announced that its is rolling out a feature that defaults accounts for new users under 16 years old to the most restrictive setting for Sensitive Content Control.

Instagram will default the Sensitive Control Setting for new users under the age of 16 to the ‘less’ setting, which is the most restrictive, meaning the least sensitive content will be shown to such users. Current underage users of the platform will also get a notification that will encourage them to opt-in to the heavier filtering on what the algorithm shows them on Instagram.

The photo and video sharing platform first introduced this “Less” sensitive content setting back in June and started rolling out the feature to suggest that teenagers look at other content if they spend time on a particular topic. Instagram’s Sensitive Content Control has three default settings – Standard, Less, and More. The “Standard” setting in only allows users to see some content deemed sensitive, while the “Less” option restricts most of the sensitive content. The “More” setting, on the other hand, allows users to see more sensitive content or accounts than the default settings. Under 18 users only have access to “Standard” and “Less.”

A report in The Verge has said that Instagram is also testing prompts for teens that suggest limiting who can interact with their content. The test will ask teenage users to review their privacy and security settings related to who can re-share their content, who can message them, type of content they can see, and so on.

Instagram launched the Sensitive Content Control feature in July last year. The feature keeps users from seeing potentially harmful and “inappropriate” tent on the Explore page. Further, in March, parental controls arrived on the platform to allow parents to monitor what their child is seeing on Instagram.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here